Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 947.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

