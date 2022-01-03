Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Cap of $855,834.42

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $855,834.42 and approximately $6.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 221,290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

