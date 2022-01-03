Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIVHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 57,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. Vivendi has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.