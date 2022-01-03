Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLVOF. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a SEK 85 target price on the stock. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a SEK 90 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a SEK 78 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sell rating and a SEK 61 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volvo Car presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 80.67.

Shares of VLVOF opened at 8.85 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a fifty-two week low of 7.02 and a fifty-two week high of 8.85.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

