W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

NYSE GWW traded down $9.33 on Friday, hitting $508.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,544. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $397,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

