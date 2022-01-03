WABnetwork Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $78,904.36 and $20.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

