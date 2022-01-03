Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

