Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $398.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

