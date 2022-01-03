Wanchain Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $135.43 million and $3.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00230492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00501235 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00085815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

