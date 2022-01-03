Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,473. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.11.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

