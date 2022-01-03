Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 2,447 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

