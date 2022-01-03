Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $157.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.