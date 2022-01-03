Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $743,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.62.

Shares of NUVA opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

