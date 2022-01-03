Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 299 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after buying an additional 425,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $87.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $87.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

