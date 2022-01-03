Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $178.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,272.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $45,149,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,109 shares of company stock valued at $437,228,613. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.