Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of American States Water by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of American States Water by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE AWR opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

