Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,391,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $343,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

