WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.57% of WideOpenWest worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,100 shares of company stock worth $1,142,400. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WOW opened at $21.52 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

