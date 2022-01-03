WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $516,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,427,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,739. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

