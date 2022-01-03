WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.96

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.96 and last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

