Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.10 or 0.00081180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $242,724.98 and approximately $1,450.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.