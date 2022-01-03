WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 2,436 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,446 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.34. 4,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,288. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

