WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 89,970 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 844.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

DFAT traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67.

