WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $6.99 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,249,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

