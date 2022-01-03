WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 275 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $556.62. 27,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,206. The company has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

