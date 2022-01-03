Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Raised to “Top Pick” at BWS Financial

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by research analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Xperi by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xperi by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Xperi by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 857,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.