XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 217.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $77.43 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

