Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $433.67 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

