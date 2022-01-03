Xponance Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,292 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

