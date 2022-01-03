Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.