Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $154.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $183,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

