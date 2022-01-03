Xponance Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,841 shares of company stock worth $284,841,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

