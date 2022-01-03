Xponance Inc. Sells 4,439 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.08 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

