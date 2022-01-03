Xponance Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $22,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 467.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 199,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

