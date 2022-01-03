Xponance Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

MSI stock opened at $271.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.60 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

