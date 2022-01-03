Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $40.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. 19,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,711. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.