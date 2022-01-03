Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report sales of $29.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.06 billion and the highest is $29.63 billion. General Motors reported sales of $37.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $126.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.48 billion to $132.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.34 billion to $147.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

