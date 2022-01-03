Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report sales of $63.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.26 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $255.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.47 million to $257.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.18 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $289.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 577,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,997. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.