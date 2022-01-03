Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $22.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.43 million and the lowest is $21.87 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $93.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.97 million to $94.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $104.72 million, with estimates ranging from $99.07 million to $112.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $167,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.