Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to report $768.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $792.00 million and the lowest is $759.80 million. Twilio reported sales of $548.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

TWLO stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,923. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $20,019,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

