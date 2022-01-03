Zacks: Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report sales of $5.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.46 million to $6.22 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $8.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 158,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,013. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

