Zacks: Analysts Expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $336.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce sales of $336.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.40 million and the lowest is $331.55 million. Monro reported sales of $284.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Monro stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20. Monro has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

