Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $464.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.70 million and the lowest is $450.70 million. PTC reported sales of $429.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.81. 2,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,052. PTC has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

