Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post $1.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $12.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $13.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 435,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after purchasing an additional 753,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

