Zacks: Brokerages Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.14 Million

Brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post sales of $102.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.06 million and the highest is $113.04 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $443.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $454.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $618.64 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $674.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,935,000 after purchasing an additional 228,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,992,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

