Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report $81.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.46 million and the lowest is $71.07 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $91.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $351.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $374.47 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $84.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.67.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

