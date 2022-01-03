Zacks Investment Research Lowers American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Hold

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $414.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.12.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National Bankshares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.