Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -4.11. Immunome has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

