Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Hold

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Its strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the company's Winchester unit. The multi-year contract represents a significant driver for the unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. Olin is also executing a number of productivity projects. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins. However, Olin is exposed to supply disruptions and cost headwinds in raw materials. Seasonality might also affect Winchester and Epoxy margins in the fourth quarter.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on OLN. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Olin stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

