Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Rambus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rambus by 108,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

